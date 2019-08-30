Oak Bay police officers croon for back-to-school safety

Const. Devin Fidler points the Dragoneye speed reader at cars driving in the Willows’ school zone of Cadboro Bay Road. Drivers can expect Oak Bay Police in all school zones again starting with back to school week Sept. 3. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

‘Will sing for safety,’ could be the new slogan for the Oak Bay Police.

Two officers, Const. Sheri Lucas and Const. Julie Chanin, rekindled the magic of The Supremes’ with a duet of Stop in the Name of Love. It is another of the independent police department’s savvy social media posts.

“Stop in the schoo-oool zone… before you break, my bones.”

It’s a reminder to drivers that Oak Bay’s school zones will be patrolled starting with the back to school rush on Tuesday morning.

Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties also added that there is no room for warnings, and that unsafe driving will be penalized.

“Drivers can expect to see us in all the school zones,” he said. “We have no tolerance for driving dangerously near children [i.e., speeding in school zones].

“School should be a safe place for kids and so should walking or biking there and home.”

