Oak Bay police officers croon for back-to-school safety

‘Will sing for safety,’ could be the new slogan for the Oak Bay Police.
Two officers, Const. Sheri Lucas and Const. Julie Chanin, rekindled the magic of The Supremes’ with a duet of Stop in the Name of Love. It is another of the independent police department’s savvy social media posts.
“Stop in the schoo-oool zone… before you break, my bones.”
Better version. Sound much better 🤪 https://t.co/bQ5hc3wvh5 pic.twitter.com/FFXjnLJkTR
— Sheri Lucas (@deranged162) August 29, 2019
It’s a reminder to drivers that Oak Bay’s school zones will be patrolled starting with the back to school rush on Tuesday morning.
Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties also added that there is no room for warnings, and that unsafe driving will be penalized.
“Drivers can expect to see us in all the school zones,” he said. “We have no tolerance for driving dangerously near children [i.e., speeding in school zones].
“School should be a safe place for kids and so should walking or biking there and home.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter