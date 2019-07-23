Oak Bay Police respond to pair of thefts at school and rec centre

On July 16 police responded to youths smoking cannabis in a vehicle in the 200 block of King George Terrace. Police attended and seized a large glass bong, a baggy containing cannabis in plain view from the centre console and two marijuana grinders. The male driver was issued a ticket of $230. (Black Press File Photo)

On July 15 the Oak Bay Police Department responded to two thefts; one at Oak Bay High School and the other at Oak Bay Recreation Centre. According to police, a female suspect stole personal items from each location, but was caught on video surveillance. Police are continuing the investigation attempting to identify the suspect responsible for these thefts.

On the same day Oak Bay Police conducted a roadblock in the 2000 block of Cedar Hill Cross Road where an officer could smell fresh cannabis inside one of the vehicles stopped. The driver admitted to the possession of cannabis, which was visible on the front seat passenger floor along with other paraphernalia. Police issued a violation ticket for operating a vehicle with cannabis inside, giving a fine of $230.

On July 16 police responded to youths smoking cannabis in a vehicle in the 200 block of King George Terrace. Police attended and seized a large glass bong, a baggy containing cannabis in plain view from the centre console and two marijuana grinders. The male driver was issued a ticket of $230.

On July 17 police assisted the Mobile Youth Services Team with an arrest of a youth who had two outstanding warrants. The youth was held in custody and released on strict court-imposed conditions.

On the same day police attended a theft from a motor vehicle in the 2700 block of Eastdowne Road. The vehicle was unlocked and a suspect stole a dash cam, along with clearly contacts.

Police received a complaint regarding a youth who breached his court-imposed conditions with respect to curfew on July 18. The youth was found in close proximity to his residence and when his backpack was searched several cans of spray paint were found in his possession, which violated his court conditions as well. The youth was later released on a promise to appear in court.

On July 19 the Oak Bay Police conducted a roadblock. Police handed out four violation tickets for failure to produce a driver’s licence and failure to display an ‘N’ sign, one notice and order for no side view mirror, along with issuing a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition which includes a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

Police are reminding drivers that it is illegal and dangerous to travel with an unsecured pet in the exterior of a truck. If you must transport your pet in the back of a truck, the safest method is in a secured crate in the centre of your truck box.

They are also issuing a reminder to pet owners that they can be fined $368 for driving ‘without due care and attention’ if a pet is in the front seat of a car or if they become a distraction from the back seat.

Once again, police are reminding drivers to not leave dogs in cars and are encouraging pet owners to carry a pet first-aid kit, as well as researching information about nearby veterinary practices in places you’re visiting.