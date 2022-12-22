Oak Bay police reunite cold and lost elderly woman with her family

The Oak Bay Police Department teams up with Old Farm Market to deliver Christmas toy drive donations. (Oak Bay police/Twitter)

An elderly woman seeking refuge from the cold drew a police response on Oak Bay Avenue Dec. 13.

Officers were called for a woman trying to get into a building and discovered she had dementia and was clearly lost, Oak Bay police said in a news release. Officers identified the woman and drove her home, where her daughter took over care.

It was among the 59 calls for service to the Oak Bay Police Department the week of Dec. 12 to 18.

Ankle ping calls for custody

A woman under court-imposed 24-hour house arrest is in custody after a call to Oak Bay police from the parole office on Dec. 13.

The woman was to remain in her residence in Victoria, however her ankle monitor was “pinging” at Oak Bay Avenue and Oliver Street, officers were told. Police located the woman out walking and arrested her for breaching her court-imposed conditions. At the request of the probation office, the woman was taken to cells until a bail hearing. Police expect she will complete her remaining sentence time in custody.

Sobering in cells

A man spent some time at the Oak Bay police department sobering up after officers were called to a walkway near municipal hall Dec. 14.

It was mid-afternoon when police were called to check on the well-being of a man shouting obscenities at passersby. Officers found the man was intoxicated and arrested him. Once sober, he was released with a $115 ticket under the Liquor Control and Licensing Act.

