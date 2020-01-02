Oak Bay police search for ‘prolific’ tequila thief

Oak Bay Police are searching for a man with a taste for tequila.
The police force tweeted photos of a man in a black hoodie and black ball cap, asking for the public’s help identifying the “prolific thief.”
“He’s attended the liquor store at [Cadboro] Bay & Estevan on several occasions and tried to help himself to tequila,” police say.
Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties says police received a report from an Oak Bay liquor store employee on Dec. 11 around 11 a.m. about a man stealing alcohol.
Surveillance footage showed an unidentified man take two bottles of tequila, conceal them in his pants and leave the store without paying. The tequila was valued at about $76.
The liquor store employee told police they had caught the man stealing before. That time, the suspect handed back the stolen booze.
Anyone with information can call Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.
