For the second year in a row, agents at the Pemberton Holmes real estate office on Oak Bay Avenue are challenging two other real estate offices on Oak Bay Avenue to a food drive challenge to benefit the Mustard Seed Food Bank. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay real estate agents rekindle annual food fight

Pemberton Holmes use friendly competition to spark charity work

The Oak Bay Food Bank Challenge that pits The Avenue’s three real estate agencies in a “friendly competition” is back.

What started as a way for the new Pemberton Holmes boutique office at Foul Bay and Oak Bay Avenue to engage with the community is now an annual event.

Now through Dec. 6, Pemberton Holmes challenges their Oak Bay Avenue competition, Engel & Volkers and RE/MAX Camosun, to collect food donations to benefit the Mustard Seed.

At the end of the competition, the donations are weighed to determine the champion.

READ MORE: Oak Bay’s inaugural Food Bank Challenge feeds those in need this winter

“Last year the competition totalled 1,800 pounds of food,” said Tricia Keller, an agent with Pemberton Holmes. “We led the competition. We think it’s great, any way to give back to our community is exciting and we hope all the brokers can comet together and bring in more than last year.”

Residents can drop off non-perishable food at the office.

Donations can be dropped off at Engel & Volkers, 2249 Oak Bay Ave.; RE/MAX Camosun, 2239 Oak Bay Ave. and Pemberton Holmes, 2000 Oak Bay Ave.

“We’re trying to encourage people to bring it to any of the three offices, but because it’s a healthy competition, we’d love for it to come here to Pemberton Holmes,” Keller said.

If someone has mobility or transit issues they can call the Pemerbton Holmes office at 250-590-8124 to arrange a pickup.

