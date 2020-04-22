Oak Bay Rotary’s Canada flag rental program returns to south Island

Members of the Oak Bay Rotary Club award a gift certificate to this year’s early-bird winner for re-subscribing to the Rotary Canada Flag Program. Front row: Michelle Le Sage, former manager of the Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Lesley Ockermueller (gift certificate recipient) with Oak Bay Rotary Club members Peter Lawrie, Lorna Curtis, Sandy Currie, Clair Wakefield, Don O’Coffey, Joan Firkins, Joan Peggs. (Recipient Lynnie Murray missing from photo.) (Oak Bay Rotary Club Photo)

The Oak Bay Rotary Club will host its eighth annual Canada Flag Program this summer season.

Last year the club posted flags at the residences of 462 flag subscribers from Sidney to Saanich to Sooke, James Bay, Cordova Bay, Esquimalt, Oak Bay and anywhere in between.

Spokesperson Adam Farquharson said the fundraising program, which supports various causes, should hit 400 flag rentals by the end month and are looking to rent out even more.

Flag rentals are $50 and are installed for three long weekends, Victoria Day (May 18), Canada Day and B.C. Day long weekends.

“In consideration of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and at the request of a couple of current subscribers, for the Victoria Day weekend, the flags will be installed earlier than usual,” Farquharson said.

That means a late April installation to celebrate May Day (May 1), which will remain in place until after the Victoria Day weekend.

“The flag program raises us a large amount of money so it is spread between quite a number of programs,” Farquharson said.

Locally, it has supported 1000 x5 Literacy, Carnarvon Rotary Waterpark, Food Rescue Project, Teen Area of Neighbourhood Learning Centre at Oak Bay Secondary, Oak Bay YES Awards, Leadership Victoria, Post Secondary Scholarships, Disaster Aid Canada, Habitat for Humanity, Eldercare Foundation, Victoria Native Friendship Centre and hands-on projects such as the Salvation Army Kettle Drive and Carnarvon Park annual clean up. It’s also supported Rotary International projects of Polio Eradication, Malawi Girls School, water and sanitation work in India, work with grandmothers in Rwanda, dental and nutrition in Guatemala and in sending medical supplies to East Timor.

Oak Bay Rotary Club had 221 flag subscribers renew early, by the Dec. 31 deadline, to receive a $5 discount. Two of those won a $25 gift certificate to the Oak Bay Beach Hotel.

For more information or to order a flag visit oakbayrotary.ca/page/flag-program. or email joan_peggs@telus.net.