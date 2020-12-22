Students smile for Uptown Santa during his visit to teacher Leah Edgely’s Grade 1-2 class at Willows Elementary on Friday, the last day of school before the winter break. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Students smile for Uptown Santa during his visit to teacher Leah Edgely’s Grade 1-2 class at Willows Elementary on Friday, the last day of school before the winter break. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay students show pandemic poise for Santa visit

Uptown Santa delivers cheer to Willows before winter break

You know you’re deep into a pandemic when a group of seated kindergarten children don’t even flinch a muscle to get up when Santa visits the classroom.

Uptown mall’s Santa Claus went room to room at Willows elementary on Friday afternoon. Pandemic-savvy students remained seated and distanced from the man in red. A pair of Willows elves, seven-year-old Jackson Edgely, in Grade 2, and six-year-old London Vik, in Grade 1, distributed candy canes.

“I want a surfboard,” said one child.

“Or a Wayne Gretzky rookie card,” said another. “They’re super rare.”

Santa’s rosy cheeks and cheery smile were visible to all through his state-of-the-art see-through mask, a surprise invention the elves didn’t know they’d be crafting when 2020 started.

Leah Edgely’s Grade 1-2 class sang I want a Hippopotamus For Christmas for Old Saint Nick and sent him on his merry way, escorted throughout the building by Rudolph and Frosty.

READ ALSO: Christmas comes early to Willows elementary

Most Read