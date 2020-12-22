Oak Bay students show pandemic poise for Santa visit

Students smile for Uptown Santa during his visit to teacher Leah Edgely’s Grade 1-2 class at Willows Elementary on Friday, the last day of school before the winter break. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

You know you’re deep into a pandemic when a group of seated kindergarten children don’t even flinch a muscle to get up when Santa visits the classroom.

Uptown mall’s Santa Claus went room to room at Willows elementary on Friday afternoon. Pandemic-savvy students remained seated and distanced from the man in red. A pair of Willows elves, seven-year-old Jackson Edgely, in Grade 2, and six-year-old London Vik, in Grade 1, distributed candy canes.

“I want a surfboard,” said one child.

“Or a Wayne Gretzky rookie card,” said another. “They’re super rare.”

Santa’s rosy cheeks and cheery smile were visible to all through his state-of-the-art see-through mask, a surprise invention the elves didn’t know they’d be crafting when 2020 started.

Leah Edgely’s Grade 1-2 class sang I want a Hippopotamus For Christmas for Old Saint Nick and sent him on his merry way, escorted throughout the building by Rudolph and Frosty.

READ ALSO: Christmas comes early to Willows elementary

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Students sing for Uptown Santa during his visit to teacher Leah Edgely’s Grade 1-2 class at Willows Elementary on Friday, the last day of school before the winter break. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)