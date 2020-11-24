Oak Bay Talks goes online with homelessness

Cory Resilient was trapped in a cycle of homelessness for about six years before applying for residency at Anawim House, a sober recovery home in Victoria. (Black Press Media File Photo)

The Community Association of Oak Bay will turn its focus on homelessness for the return of Oak Bay Talks.

It’s the first time the association has held the community forum since 2019 and its first time holding it as a virtual event.

“It’s been long overdue to hold the event and [also] to talk about homelessness,” said Rick Marshall of the community association.

The Oak Bay Talks event is called, Homelessness: Community problems, community solutions, and it starts at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3. Previous Oak Bay Talks topics varied from the life and works of artist Fenwick Lansdowne to housing diversity, the environment and plastic pollution.

It’s a partnership event with Greater Victoria Acting Together and the Existence Project to bring “Cory’s Story” to Oak Bay. Cory’s story has been told locally and Cory, known as Cory Resilient, is the guest of honour. He will be available to share his story and also answer questions in the pursuit of solutions.

“A lot of people who haven’t experienced homelessness have been touched by it, especially since COVID-19,” Marshall noted. “Oak Bay is not an island.”

The community forum will be held on the Zoom platform. Interested members of the community can email oakbayconnector@gmail.com to register for this free event.

Early registration is appreciated.

