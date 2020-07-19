Nelson police reported a serious assault on Baker Street on July 16. File photo

Off-duty Abbotsford police officer in critical condition after assault in Nelson

Incident occurred on Baker Street on July 16

A 55-year-old police officer from Abbotsford is in critical condition in hospital after an incident in the 600 block Baker Street in Nelson on Thursday.

The Nelson Police Department said in a news release that a 26-year-old man was causing a disturbance on the street when the victim approached him and a fight occurred. The man was later arrested.

Abbotsford Police Department confirmed Sunday the victim was one of its officers, but did not release the man’s name.

“AbbyPD is and will continue to support this officer’s family and friends during this emotional and terribly difficult time. This incident has had significant impact of the Abbotsford Police Department family and we continue to provide resources and support for our staff.”

The incident is still being investigated by NPD as well as the RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

“The Nelson Police Department would like to pass on a sincere thank you to all the first responders, medical staff and civilians who stepped up to assist the injured male and who have assisted Nelson Police Department in the investigation,” the release states.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 250-354-3919.

