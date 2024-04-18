Off-duty RCMP officer cleared in West Shore cyclist collision: IIO

The cyclist fell off his bike and sustained injuries

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) has cleared an off-duty RCMP officer of wrongdoing after he collided with a cyclist on the 2500-block of Millstream Road on mid-March.

At 2:55 p.m. on March 19, the collision occurred after the cyclist, a man, had exited a steep, downward-sloped driveway and hit the police vehicle.

The cyclist fell off his bike and sustained injuries. An off-duty officer called for an ambulance and called over a bystander to help provide assistance.

According to IIO, the cyclist collided with the driver’s side door of a police vehicle after crossing the sidewalk and a traffic lane. After analyzing the driveway on Millstream Road, the report said that a person’s view of the road is restricted due to high rock outcropping on both sides of the drive.

The driveway’s high sides made it impossible for the officer to see the bicycle coming, resulting in an unavoidable collision.

The Chief Civilian Director reviewed the evidence, including a statement from a civilian witness, and found no grounds to charge the officer. The investigation has been concluded.

