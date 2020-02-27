Off-duty RCMP officer helps catch Cache Creek car thief

‘This is just one example of how we are always ready to respond to emergencies’

A Williams Lake man who stole a car from Cache Creek was captured by Clinton RCMP with the help of an off-duty Lower Mainland officer, according to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District.

On Feb. 26, just before 8 p.m., an off-duty Burnaby RCMP Staff Sergeant stopped into a gas station in the Cache Creek area when he observed a man frantically chasing his silver Kia Rio on foot, as it was reportedly being driven away by a car thief, according to O’Donaghey. The man’s passenger car was taken after it was left idling outside a gas station.

The suspect fled the immediate area, northbound towards Clinton, he says. The off-duty officer followed the freshly stolen vehicle and provided vital updates to police dispatchers operating out of the Kelowna Operational Communications Centre, who relayed that information to responding frontline officers.

The suspect was allegedly observed driving in a dangerous manner, at times travelling into oncoming lanes of the highway. A tire deflation device was effectively deployed by Clinton RCMP officers who managed to apprehend the suspect without further incident after the car slowed to a stop, according to O’Donaghey.

“RCMP officers not only work and live but often travel through communities across our beautiful province. This is just one example of how we are always ready to respond to emergencies,” states O’Donaghey. “The off-duty officer’s situational awareness and collaboration with our police dispatchers and Clinton RCMP officers resulted in the safe arrest during a situation which had the potential to harm someone.”

A 34-year-old Williams Lake man now faces potential criminal charges. He was held in police custody overnight and later released, expected to make his first appearance in court on April 30, 2020.

Just 10 days earlier, Ascroft RCMP and Clinton RCMP worked together and were forced to deploy a spike belt to halt another dangerous driver.

RELATED: 100 Mile woman arrested after dramatic incident in Ashcroft

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call the Ashcroft RCMP at 250-453-2216.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

RCMP

