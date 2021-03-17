Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a hearing at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a hearing at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Officials had a ‘flagrant’ disregard for Meng’s rights, her lawyers tell court

Meng was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in 2018 at the request of the United States to face fraud charges

A lawyer for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is accusing officials involved in her arrest of negligence, arguing there was a “deliberate and flagrant” disregard for her rights.

Tony Paisana made the remarks at the start of a B.C. Supreme Court hearing on arguments alleging there was misconduct by Canadian and U.S. officials involved in her arrest over two years ago.

Meng’s legal team is trying to convince the judge overseeing her extradition case to order a stay of proceedings on the basis that she was subjected to an abuse of process.

Paisana says evidence will be presented to support allegations that Canadian officials ignored an order for her immediate arrest, abused their powers for the improper purpose of a criminal investigation and failed in their duties in other ways.

In court documents, lawyers for Canada’s attorney general say the allegation of misconduct is supported only by speculation and innuendo, and is not supported by the evidence.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in 2018 at the request of the United States to face fraud charges that both she and the telecom company deny.

“Overall, we say the officers at the heart of this case, at times, demonstrated a lack of regard for the charter, for this court’s role in overseeing their conduct and, frankly, the truth,” Paisana told the court on Wednesday.

READ MORE: ‘Two Michaels’ detained in China have hearings Friday and Monday, says Garneau

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

HuaweiMeng extradition

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White House confirms Canada asked for vaccine help, won’t say if U.S. has agreed
Next story
VIDEO: Blaze at Heritage Acres results in nearly $20,000 in damages, no exhibits impacted

Just Posted

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove died March 15 after a long battle with cancer. (Courtesy of Donnie Musgrove)
Esquimalt woman with terminal cancer dies a month after dream wedding

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove, 39, died March 15 surrounded by family

Metchosin council passed a bylaw at a March 15 public hearing, which will limit further subdivision of a 40-acre portion of the Boys & Girls Club property. Boys & Girls Club of Greater Victoria Foundation told council the decision to pass the bylaw will devalue the land, and force the organization to seek a developer and fast-track subdivision of the property. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin adopts bylaw to limit subdivision of Boys & Girls Club property

Club representative says bylaw will fast-track development of the land

(Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police seek dashcam footage to assist search for suspect in daytime robbery

Incident occurred at M&M Food Market on Burnside Road West on March 7

Central Saanich firefighters arrived to tackle a blaze at Heritage Acres on Lochside Drive on March 17. (Central Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)
VIDEO: Blaze at Heritage Acres results in nearly $20,000 in damages, no exhibits impacted

Central Saanich, Sidney firefighters tackle late morning, early afternoon fire caused by woodstove

Victoria police are asking for help identifying a suspect who broke into a downtown business March 11. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police seek help identifying thief in surveillance video

Suspect seen breaking into business in 700-block of Fort Street March 11

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Farmland in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee

Cities intending to restrict or prohibit agriculture within a farming area may need to be ‘regulated,’ Lana Popham warned

A video shared to Facebook of an argument turned physical at the Polson Park skatepark Tuesday, March 16, has garnered more than 300 comments. (Jay Sharma - Facebook)
Vernon woman decked in face in alleged stolen skateboard brouhaha

Video captures argument turned physical between woman and youth

A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray that claims to significantly lessen the impact and severity of COVID-19 in those who use it. (Pixabay)
B.C. biotech firm seeks emergency approval for COVID-killing nasal spray

Clinical trials found SaNOtize reduces levels of virus in upper airways by more than 99%, developers say

Most Read