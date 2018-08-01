Oil slick closes major Saanich intersection

Traffic is detoured in all directions at Elk Lake Drive and Royal Oak Avenue

UPDATE: The intersection is now open to traffic, but expect delays due to congestion.

Afternoon motorists are advised to stay clear of the intersection of Royal Oak Avenue and Elk Lake Drive this hour.

JUST IN – the intersection of Elk Lake Drive and Royal Oak Ave is closed to traffic due to a fluid spill. The roadway is very slick and intersection is closed in all directions until spill can be cleaned up #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/wB2rHHJxHc — Saanich News (@saanichnews) August 2, 2018

Saanich Police say the intersection is closed in all directions after a container truck spilled a slick substance on the road surface. The vehicle stalled in the middle of the intersection and leaked a large amount of fluid just before 5 p.m.

Crews are currently on scene removing the vehilce and cleaning up the fluid.

