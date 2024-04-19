Okanagan Gondola project takes another step forward

The RDNO Board of Directors passed zoning and development variance permits for the project

The Okanagan Gondola project has cleared another hurdle in its quest for construction.

The multi-million dollar project, originally conceived in 2022, will see a gondola built 1,600 feet above Kalamalka Lake, near Bailey Road across from the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) board of directors passed unanimously a zoning amendment and development variance permit for the gondola on Wednesday, April 17. The permit was to waive the requirement to pave a portion of the driveway aisle and to increase the distance of parking spaces.

The gondola is being developed by Ridge North America, which will feature a family friendly zone with tree houses, infant entertainment areas, and a treetop challenge course.

“Final adoption marks the end of one chapter, and the exhilarating beginning of another as we begin construction and bring this vision to life,” said the vice-president of operations at Ridge North America, Rav Soomal.

The next step is physical construction, although a date has not yet been announced for ground to break.

For more information on the project, visit okanagangondola.com

