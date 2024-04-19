 Skip to content
Okanagan Gondola project takes another step forward

The RDNO Board of Directors passed zoning and development variance permits for the project
Bowen Assman
Plans are underway for a project that would see a gondola built near Vernon, climbing 1,600 feet above Kalamalka Lake. (Ridge North America photo)

The Okanagan Gondola project has cleared another hurdle in its quest for construction.

The multi-million dollar project, originally conceived in 2022, will see a gondola built 1,600 feet above Kalamalka Lake, near Bailey Road across from the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) board of directors passed unanimously a zoning amendment and development variance permit for the gondola on Wednesday, April 17. The permit was to waive the requirement to pave a portion of the driveway aisle and to increase the distance of parking spaces.

The gondola is being developed by Ridge North America, which will feature a family friendly zone with tree houses, infant entertainment areas, and a treetop challenge course.

“Final adoption marks the end of one chapter, and the exhilarating beginning of another as we begin construction and bring this vision to life,” said the vice-president of operations at Ridge North America, Rav Soomal.

The next step is physical construction, although a date has not yet been announced for ground to break.

For more information on the project, visit okanagangondola.com

