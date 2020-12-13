Okanagan still home to cheapest gas prices

Nine of the top 10 lowest gas prices in province, according to gasbuddy.com, in Okanagan-Shuswap

These two gas outlets on 25th Avenue are among at least three in Vernon selling regular gas for $0.97.9 cents/litre, the cheapest prices in the province. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

If you’re heading out for a Sunday drive, or Christmas shopping, or up to the ski hill and cross-country trails, check your gas tank.

Vernon, still, has the cheapest gas prices in B.C.

At least three outlets – Petrocan and Super Save Gas on 25th Avenue, and Centex (Hunter’s Store) on Pleasant Valley Road – have regular gas for $0.97.9 cents/litre.

According to gasbuddy.com on Sunday, Dec. 13, the Okanagan-Shuswap has nine of the top-10 cheapest gas prices in the province, ranging from $0.97.9 to $1.03.9.

A Tempo outlet in Farmington, in northeastern B.C., is selling gas for $0.99.9 cents/litre.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Seniors at Vernon’s Canterbury Court enjoy safe outdoor socialization



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gas prices