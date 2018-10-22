George Richardson and Trudi Seibel voted in Sidney. With an average of 54.6 years. Sidney followed with a turnout of around 51 per cent. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

Older communities in Greater Victoria record higher turnout

Oak Bay and Sidney rank first and second in voter turnout

Is there a correletion between the average age of a community and the likelhood of voter turnout during an election?

These correlations are not causation and the relationship is not quite congruent, but the oldest communities of the Greater Victoria were also among the communities with the highest voting turnout in the 2018 general election.

RELATED: CIVIC ELECTION: Large voter turnout seen in Saanich, Oak Bay

Oak Bay, with an average age of 49.2 years, according to Statistics Canada, had the highest regional turnout rate with 53.57 per cent. Sidney followed with a turnout of around 51 per cent and an average age of 54.6 years. Metchosin, with an average age of 46.5 finished third with a turnout rate of 43.6 per cent. North Saanich with an average age of 50.4 years finished fourth with a turnout of 43.5 per cent. Sooke with an average age of 40.4 rounds out the Top 5 with a turnout rate of 41.77 per cent.

But this apparent relationship between demographics and democracy somewhat departs when it comes to Saanich. With an average age of 43.5, its turnout rate of 38 per cent was below communities of a similar age. Victoria with an average age of 44.5 recorded a turnout of 44.84 per cent.

On the flipside, the community with the lowest regional turnout — Langford with 18.49 per cent — is also among the ‘youngest’ with an average age of 38.6 years.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Sooke Road closed in both directions after morning crash
Next story
Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation referendum

Just Posted

Older communities in Greater Victoria record higher turnout

Oak Bay and Sidney rank first and second in voter turnout

Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

The quakes, all measuring more than 6.0 on the richter scale, were about 260 kilometres west of Tofino

See your great fog images from across Greater Victoria

It was a foggy day today and your cameras captured some beautiful images

Business is booming as Black Press gears up for Victoria career fair

One stop shop for questions about entering the workforce, finding work experience

Victoria Royals drop double header with Rockets

Battle with Brandon Wheat Kings on home ice Oct. 27

UPDATE: Lisa Helps re-elected as mayor of Victoria

Nine people were seeking the mayor’s seat for the City of Victoria and 29 candidates hoped to be chosen for council

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Category 5 Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico’s Pacific coast

Hurricane-force winds extended 30 miles (45 kilometres) from the storm’s centre

Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan

Provinces that don’t have a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them

Okanagan parachute accidents kills American

Man, 34, dies in skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kelowna

Man who died at BC Ferries terminal shot himself as police fired: watchdog

Officers didn’t commit any offence, says police watchdog office

Mother passes school trustee torch to daughter in Port Alberni

Jane Jones loses after one term, but proud of her daughter Connie Watts

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Voter turnout at 36% in B.C.’s municipal election

Vancouver saw 39% turnout, Surrey saw 33%

Most Read