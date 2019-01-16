Adam Kreek (centre, front) won gold in the men’s eight Shunyi Olympic Rowing-Canoeing Park during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. The Saanich resident says he is disappointed by the decision Rowing Canada Aviron to forego Saanich in awarding the body’s national training centre to North Cowichan. Courtesy of Adam Kreek.

Olympic Gold medalist rower disppointed Saanich won’t host national training centre

Adam Kreek said also he respects decision by Rowing Canada Aviron

A Canadian Olympic Gold medalist, who trained at Elk/Beaver Lake and lives in Saanich, expressed disappointment with the news that the community won’t be the future training for current and future Olympic athletes.

“I’m very disappointed to see the national team leave … Saanich and the Capital Regional District,” said Adam Kreek, who won Olympic Gold in 2008 as part of Canada’s men’s eights, the most prestigious rowing category. “Rowing Canada has a strong Olympic legacy in the community.”

RELATED: North Cowichan will host new permanent rowing centre starting October 2020

At the same time, he said that he supports and respects the process of the decision making committee, adding that this move must have been a very difficult choice.

Rowing Canada Aviron (RCA) announced Wednesday that North Cowichan will host its future national training centre, with national team athletes training at Quamichan Lake. Rowing Canada plans to establish a permanent national training centre in the area by October 2020. Saanich’s bid from the Victoria City Rowing Club (VCRC) was one of five communities on the shortlist.

“None of the sites were hands-down winners,” he said. “I think it was a difficult choice.” In the end, the winning bid offered room to grow, a larger lake, and what Kreek calls “fervent” community support.

“The biggest factor that Elk/Beaver Lake could not meet was priority access,” said Jennifer Walinga, who chaired Rowing Canada’s selection committee. “It’s a really busy lake,” she said. In other words, Saanich could not offer the kind of access necessary to avoid competing against other users, a point that Kreek acknowledged.

RELATED: Adam Kreek aims for Guinness record on Gorge Waterway

“Quamichan Lake is a bigger lake,” he said. “Speedboats won’t wake down rowers and interrupt training.”

But Kreek also pointed out several drawbacks of the North Cowichan. It will require new training and support facilities and resources currently available through the Pacific Institute for Sports Excellence, which Kreek calls an “amazing resource.”

This said, Kreek believes that rowing will retain a presence in the region. “We have a very strong legacy of this sport that will survive with the [University of Victoria Vikes] rowing program, VCRC juniors, and masters program,” he said. Walinga also said junior national teams will retain a presence in the region.

Kreek said he would like to see some sort of memorial to commemorate the Olympic medals that were earned through the training on Elk/Beaver Lake to “respect the athletes that spent countless hours on the water and inspire future generations of athletes to reach for their athletic potential.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Saanich strikes standing committee to help create citizens’ assembly
Next story
Charges should be considered in B.C. man’s police-involved death, watchdog says

Just Posted

City of Victoria reaches impasse on hosting a casino, votes to never reply to BCLC

Conflict between legal concerns and reconciliation push decision ‘into the ether’

Langford mayor says City threatened during meeting over speculation tax

Stew Young says he wants Langford exempt from tax

WATCH: Viral video shows Langford man towing a car blocking his driveway

Facebook video has 42k views

School district reconsiders late French for Cedar Hill, but Central is out

District says space at Central at capacity, while Cedar Hill has room

West Shore RCMP carry out two drug seizures, arrest one man in Colwood

Man arrested in Colwood after month-long drug trafficking investigation

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

Judge denies requests from Calgary couple charged in son’s death

David and Collet Stephan wanted $4 million to pay for past and future legal bills

Explosion sends B.C. firefighter to hospital

Kelowna fire crews responded to a blaze at Pope’sGallery of BC Art & Photography on Friday

Ex-Mountie investigating ‘Surrey six’ murders pleads guilty to obstruction

Derek Brassington entered his plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday

Man blames his loud car radio, sirens for crash with B.C. ambulance

Tribunal rejects bid to recoup ICBC costs after crash deemed 100-per-cent his fault

Ferry from Port Hardy to Bella Coola expected to set sail this summer

Its first in-service route will sail in central coast waters on May 18, 2019.

Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Wind, tides could combine for 7-metre Long Beach waves Saturday

Extreme wave hazard warning at the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

Vancouver Island dog walker accosted by man with bear spray

Woman figures man is afraid of dogs after latest in string of Comox Valley incidents

Most Read