One arrested, one in hospital following shooting in Lake Cowichan

23-year-old man expected to survive

A 23-year-old man is expected to survive following a shooting in Lake Cowichan on Sunday morning, Jan. 28.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Lake Cowichan RCMP, along with the Vancouver Island RCMP Emergency Response Unit and Police Dog Services, were called to a home on South Shore Road after a report of a man being shot.

A 52-year-old suspect was arrested without incident and the victin was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are now working diligently in order to piece together the circumstances prior that led up to the shooting, including the relation between the suspect and the victim said Corporal Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the RCMP in British Columbia.

“While the investigation remains in its infancy, there is no further perceived risk to the public as the lone suspect remains in custody.”

Police are asking anyone with information, including video surveillance or dash cam footage, to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.