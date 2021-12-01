One arrested, one sought for mischief at B.C. legislature

The Victoria Police Department is seeking this man in relation to mischief at the B.C. legislature on Nov. 26. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

An Alberta man was arrested for mischief at the B.C. legislature on Nov. 26.

Demonstrators gathered near the west end of the legislature in the early evening on Friday, about an hour before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan were expected to start a joint press conference inside the government building.

Victoria police said Legislative Assembly Protection Services officers arrested a man for mischief sometime during the evening. The man was taken to Victoria Police Department cells before he was released with a court date and conditions. Not attending the legislature precinct is included in his conditions and the man faces recommended charges for mischief.

VicPD is also seeking a suspect for mischief that occurred at the legislature site sometime after the prime minister and premier left the building. On Tuesday (Nov. 30), police released a photo of the man they’re seeking. The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, who’s 5’10”, with a light brown goatee-style beard with a braid. The man also has curly shoulder-length brown hair and a medium build. He was wearing a zip-up white and grey knitted sweater, green pants, dark-coloured boots and a multi-coloured knitted toque.

After the man was arrested on Friday, VicPD said a group of about 20 people kicked the legislature doors before they attempted to “blockade building exits.” Nobody was arrested in relation to that incident.

READ: Driver caught on camera crashing into two vehicles in Colwood

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC legislatureVicPDVictoria Police Department