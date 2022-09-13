Esquimalt voters head to the polls to select the new council on Oct. 15 with advance polls and mail-in voting also available. (Black Press Media file photo)

One candidate will be out of luck in Esquimalt’s mayor and councillor races

The township has just enough candidates to make it a race ahead of the Oct. 15 election

One candidate will be on the outside looking in after each of Esquimalt’s mayoral and councillor races.

Ahead of the Oct. 15 municipal election, two candidates are looking to take the top spot in the township, while seven people will compete for six councillor seats.

After four terms, Esquimalt’s longest consecutive-serving mayor, Barb Desjardins, will be challenged in her bid for re-election by Sonya Gracey, a former City of Victoria councillor.

Three incumbent councillors – Ken Armour, Jacob Helliwell and Tim Morrison – are also looking to stay at the council table. They’ll be up against Andrea Boardman, Duncan Cavens, Chris Munkacsi and Darlene Rotchford.

Two advance voting days will be held in the Esquimalt Recreation Centre (527 Fraser St.) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Oct. 5 and 12. General voting will take place at the recreation centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Qualified voters can also mail in their ballots. Those ballot packages are expected to be ready for distribution around Sept. 29. Those wishing to vote by mail must request their package before 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. To apply to vote by mail, eligible electors can call 250-414-7136 or 250-414-7157, email elections@esquimalt.ca, attend the Esquimalt municipal hall (1229 Esquimalt Rd.) or by mailing the request.

More details on voting by mail can be found at bit.ly/3xktkYx.

More information on registering to vote, seeing who’s eligible to vote, required voter identification and more can be found at bit.ly/3Bh4kTo.

Black Press Media will have continued coverage of all of the candidates in the coming weeks as well as election day results.

