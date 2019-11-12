A vehicle burst into flames after striking a hydro pole near the bridge by the 7-11 east of the intersection of Lakes and Tzouhalem Roads Monday night just before 10 p.m. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

One dead after fiery crash in Duncan

A driver has died after a fiery motor vehicle collision Monday night, officials have confirmed.

North Cowichan Fire Department spokesperson Martin Drakeley said firefighters had to extract a driver from a flaming vehicle after the car left the road, struck a hydro pole and burst into flames on Tzouhalem Road just east of where it intersects with Lakes Road.

“We got the call at 20:55 (8:55 p.m.),” Drakely confirmed, adding 17 members from the South End hall rushed to the scene.

“As there was a fatality this would be an RCMP file and North Cowichan won’t have any comment at this time.”

Cpl. Chris Manseau, a spokesperson for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, confirmed police indeed have a file open but he was unable to get details by the Citizen’s press time.

Spokesperson Andy Watson said the BC Coroners Service has been notified.

“I can confirm we are in the very early state of an investigation,” Watson said, adding that his office will be working with RCMP to locate and notify next of kin if that hasn’t already happened.

“We’ll work to determine who died, when, where, and what means they came to their death,” he said.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant
Next story
Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

Just Posted

Saanich firefighters save Remembrance Day ceremony at retirement home

The flag cord broke and crews worked to get it back up in time for the ceremony

Christian minister accused of transphobia draws small audience, protesters in Sidney

Art Lucier is ‘100 per cent’ sure would-be audience stayed away because of perceived controversy

Christmas lights appear on Oak Bay Avenue

Installation marks the countdown to the annual Christmas Light Up

Victoria women’s program in critical need of household items for women

Everything from dining sets to beds is needed to keep their programs running

Peninsula Panthers face nemesis Victoria Cougars Friday night

Cougars are the only Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League team to have beaten the local Cats twice

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

One dead after fiery crash in Duncan

A driver has died after a fiery motor vehicle collision Monday night,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Woman airlifted with serious injuries after being struck by car in Nanaimo

Woman, hit in crosswalk, suffers life-threatening injuries; driver co-operating with police

B.C. teacher suspended for incessantly messaging student, writing friendship letter

Female teacher pursued Grade 12 student for friendship even after being rebuked

Vancouver Island substitute teacher said he wanted a student to ‘whack’ two others on Grade 8 field trip

Campbell River teacher-on-call suspended three weeks after November 2018 incident

Disney Plus streaming service hits Canada with tech hurdles

Service costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, in Canada

Trudeau’s opponents: One gives him an earful, another seeks common ground

PM meets with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Most Read