The plane, a single-engine Cherokee Piper 140, similar to this image crashed near Sechelt on July 5, 2018. (Wikimedia Commons/Alan Wilson)

One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The small plane went down roughly two km from the Sechelt airport

An official says one person has died after a small plane crashed near Sechelt airport on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast on Thursday, but three others on board the aircraft were able to escape.

Assistant fire Chief Dwight Davison says the three people who escaped were at a local hospital.

He says the single-engine Cherokee Piper 140 came down one to two kilometres north of the airport’s runway.

In a tweet, Sunshine Coast RCMP say emergency health services, the fire department and Mounties were on the scene of the crash near Selma Park.

Police asked the public to stay away from the area.

Selma Park is northwest of Vancouver on the Sunshine Coast.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman trapped under 700-lb. safe overnight
Next story
Mother of missing Indigenous woman hits feds, RCMP with $600M class action

Just Posted

UVic Properties charts ambitious course for off-campus holdings

University of Victoria’s commercial and residential division plans major changes downtown

BC Ferries to invite provincial ship-building firms to bid on Island-class vessels

Next ship order adds to pair being built now in Romania; larger vessel replacement also on tap

UPDATE: Tugwell Creek wildfire 50 per cent contained

The Tugwell Creek wildfire is now 50 per cent contained, according to… Continue reading

BELFRY THEATRE: Mom’s the Word creators back for third instalment

Stark, personal and candid insights into life at once funny and heartbreaking

Latest plans for Burnside-Gorge housing project released

88 below-market residential units are proposed for the site at 496/498 Cecelia Rd.

Indigenous communities and police paddle together towards reconciliation

2018 Pulling Together Canoe Journey stops in Oak Bay during nine-day paddle

Tubers stuck on Courtenay’s Puntledge River

It was a harrowing afternoon for a group of tubers, floating down… Continue reading

Mother of missing Indigenous woman hits feds, RCMP with $600M class action

She is alleging a “negligent” and “lackadaisical” approach to investigating missing and murdered Indigenous women

One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The small plane went down roughly two km from the Sechelt airport

Alberta man running across Canada to break records, raise money

David Proctor hopes to cross the country in 66 days and also raise $1M for rare diseases

Local Save-on-Foods outlet plant seed for local foodbank

A local foodbank says a recent donation from Save-on-Foods helps bridge a… Continue reading

Billboards placed to mark 25th anniversary of missing B.C. teen

Lindsey Nicholls was last seen in Royston (on Vancouver Island), on the BC Day long weekend in 1993

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs lend names to pot producer’s strains

Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains

Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

Province will require background, criminal record checks

Most Read