One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

An Alberta man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 at the Kootenay Pass Wednesday night that spilled what RCMP are calling a “significant” amount of fuel into the Salmo River.

RCMP said a fuel tanker crashed around 8:20 p.m. near the western bottom of the Kootenay Pass, approximately two kilometres east of the Highway 3 and 6 junction.

The tanker was carrying diesel and gasoline. A statement from the environment ministry said the amount of fuel in the river is currently unknown.

The pass remains closed as environmental emergency response teams work to make the scene safe for police to continue their investigation.

Interior Health meanwhile said there are no registered drinking water users downstream from the spill site and noted a low risk to public health.

“Residents who may draw their water from the river between the crash site and the Salmo River at the United States border, are advised to be alert and check their water for any signs of diesel fuel including sheen or fuel odour.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 250-354-5180.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.