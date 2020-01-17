Comox Valley resident Regine Deane snapped a photo of a power pole going down near her home Thursday morning. With one more blast of snow, rain and wind heading for the area, more power outages may be expected. Photo by Regine Deane

One last blast of winter tonight for parts of the Island before temperatures on the rise

A snowfall warning is in effect Friday including east Vancouver Island.

Just as Vancouver Island is beginning to dig out from a wintry week of weather, residents north of the Malahat should get ready for what may feel like yet another blast of winter’s wrath.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for coastal British Columbia Friday morning including east Vancouver Island beginning tonight.

The area includes Courtenay, Campbell River, Duncan, Nanaimo, Nanoose Bay, Fanny Bay, Port Alberni and the Cowichan Valley.

An approaching Pacific storm will bring heavy snow and strong winds to the area.

As warmer air associated with the storm penetrates the region overnight, snow will begin to transition to rain over areas adjacent to the Strait of Georgia.

RELATED: Comox hit with record-breaking snowfall amid winter storm

Inland communities will receive the heaviest amounts as snow continues through Saturday morning.

Total snowfall accumulation of 10 to 15cm is expected. Local blowing snow is also expected, with winds southeast 30 to 50 km/h increasing to 50 to 70km/h late this evening.

The good news for those who want a return to normal temperatures this month is that temperatures are expected to rise throughout the weekend and into next week. On Saturday, the high is expected to reach 7C, and 8C on Sunday and Monday, with rain or showers throughout the week.

The lows throughout the weekend and into next week are not supposed to dip lower than 3C.


