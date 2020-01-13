One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in after a man died as the result of a police-involved shooting on the Skuppah Reserve south of Lytton.

Lytton RCMP officers were called to a residence in the 1000-block of McIntyre Road shortly before 8 a.m. on Jan. 13, after receiving a report of a distraught man who was said to be in in possession of firearms. Two other people were reported to be in the residence with him.

Shortly after officers arrived, there was a report of gunfire originating from the residence, but no one was injured. The Emergency Response Team, including a Crisis Negotiator, was called to assist. Residents reported a heavy police presence in the area, and someone in Cache Creek who saw police heading to the scene noted they had not seen so many police vehicles in the town since the 2017 wildfires..

The two people in the residence with the armed man were evacuated safely. Negotiations with the man continued, but shortly after 2 p.m. an interaction between the man and police resulted in shots being fired by the police. The man was killed, and police report there were no other injuries.

The IIO BC is now investigating police actions as they relates to the man’s death. Any potential witnesses of the incident are asked to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some snow, wind chill to -14 expected overnight in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Thousands of dollars spent on salt, plowing services for first 2020 snow dump

Dozens of plow trucks on the roads and more than 50 tonnes of salt spread on roads regionally

Vancouver Island dispatchers see rise in 911 calls due to snowfall

A 10 per cent increase was seen overnight, with more throughout the day

PHOTOS: Snow falls on the Capital Regional District

Greater Victoria residents grapple with sudden blast of winter weather

Some snow, wind chill to -14 expected overnight in Greater Victoria

Weather alert warns of series of disturbances for south Island

Sidney woman facing eviction receives offers of help, but also questions about honesty

Zora Hlevnjak welcomes help but rejects suggestions that she is scamming people

VIDEO: Victoria unemployment rates lead a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 13

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

Baynes Sound Connector ferry avoids crossing paths with drifting oyster rafts

A visual estimate at the time suggests it was more than a kilometer away from the vessel.

‘It was mayhem’: Storm causes huge damage at Vancouver Island marina

Boat crashes ashore, 150 feet of breakwater crumbles at the Beachcomber Marina in Nanoose Bay

Natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. will proceed despite protests, Horgan says

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

VIDEO: ‘Canada Strong’ campaign aims to help pay Iran plane crash victims’ funeral costs

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

Most Read