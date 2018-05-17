Police and ambulances were on the scene Wednesday night after a series of assaults took place in downtown Victoria. (File contributed)

UPDATE: One man in custody after series of assaults in downtown Victoria

Witnesses report multiple assualts with a hockey stick

Victoria police say they’ve arrested one man and are recommending numerous charges after a series of attacks happened in downtown Victoria Wednesday night.

Patrol officers were called to the area near Pandora St. and Store St. after the report of an assault at 9:45 p.m.

As officers were attending the assault, multiple other 911 calls were made involving the same suspect. Multiple victims have been identified, all sustaining non-life threatening injuries. The suspect also damaged property as he moved through the downtown area.

Multiple sources claim a man assaulted several people with a hockey stick, starting near Pandora and Fisgard before moving to Bastion Square, and heading towards Humboldt St. and Douglas St. where police were able to stop him and take him into custody.

Alex Lopez was working at the Victoria Marriott Inner Harbour near that intersection when he saw the flashing lights.

“I was cleaning the concierge lounge at that time and I saw lots of police,” he said, noting that it was 10:01 p.m.

Lopez also said kept an eye on things and by 10:17 p.m. he saw one man on a stretcher being loaded onto an ambulance.

Investigators are recommending several charges including:

  • 2 counts of aggravated assault
  • 3 counts of assault causing bodily harm
  • 5 counts of assault with a weapon
  • 1 count of mischief
  • several counts of breach of probation

Police are asking witnesses and victims of assault or victims of damage to their property to please come forward.

Anyone with additional information can call the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654 or can call anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-888-8477.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Just Posted

UPDATE: One man in custody after series of assaults in downtown Victoria

Witnesses report multiple assualts with a hockey stick

Vancouver Island under burn ban starting May 18

Small campfires still allowed under Cat. 2 open fire prohibition

Rifflandia music festival lineup announced for 2018

Royal Athletic Park and downtown Victoria venues will be jumping Sept. 13 to 16

Moon Under Water Brewpub tasting room so close they can taste it

Brewpub waiting on parking permissions from City, say current status promotes drinking and driving

Railway groups disappointed with premier’s comments

Advocates maintain rail is still best option

VIDEO: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

On May 1, Kara Erickson gave birth to Josep Cañadas’s baby girl, Cloe

Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

Canadian Taxpayers Federation says rest of B.C., except Victoria, pays 38 cents in taxes per litre

Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Lots of visitors pose a challenge to maintaining healthy populations of some endangered species

Sex assault supports vary in B.C. universities a year after provincial bill

The Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act was passed in the spring of 2016

How to talk to your kids about Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why

BC Children’s Hospital psychiatrists offer tips ahead of TV show’s season 2 release

Virtual simulation engages users in the event of a tsunami hitting Port Alberni

UVic team debuted simulation at the 2018 #BCTECH Summit

James continues to defend housing speculation tax

Removed from vacation homes, it still targets mostly B.C. homeowners

Libs say Harper is entitled to his opinion on Iran deal

Harper praises Trump on Iran deal

Video: Explosive eruption in Hawaii prompts ashfall advisory

Explosive eruption at Kilauea summit; ashfall advisory in effect

Most Read