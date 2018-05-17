UPDATE: One man in custody after series of assaults in downtown Victoria

Police and ambulances were on the scene Wednesday night after a series of assaults took place in downtown Victoria. (File contributed)

Victoria police say they’ve arrested one man and are recommending numerous charges after a series of attacks happened in downtown Victoria Wednesday night.

Patrol officers were called to the area near Pandora St. and Store St. after the report of an assault at 9:45 p.m.

As officers were attending the assault, multiple other 911 calls were made involving the same suspect. Multiple victims have been identified, all sustaining non-life threatening injuries. The suspect also damaged property as he moved through the downtown area.

Multiple sources claim a man assaulted several people with a hockey stick, starting near Pandora and Fisgard before moving to Bastion Square, and heading towards Humboldt St. and Douglas St. where police were able to stop him and take him into custody.

Alex Lopez was working at the Victoria Marriott Inner Harbour near that intersection when he saw the flashing lights.

“I was cleaning the concierge lounge at that time and I saw lots of police,” he said, noting that it was 10:01 p.m.

Lopez also said kept an eye on things and by 10:17 p.m. he saw one man on a stretcher being loaded onto an ambulance.

Investigators are recommending several charges including:

2 counts of aggravated assault

3 counts of assault causing bodily harm

5 counts of assault with a weapon

1 count of mischief

several counts of breach of probation

We're investigating after multiple assaults in downtown Victoria last night. One person is in custody and our investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released later today. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) May 17, 2018

Police are asking witnesses and victims of assault or victims of damage to their property to please come forward.

Anyone with additional information can call the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654 or can call anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-888-8477.

