One of Saanich’s worst intersection records another collision

Collision happened Wednesday morning and police report no injuries

A 28-year-old male from the Lower Mainland received a ticket for disobeying a red light following a collision that slowed traffic near Uptown late Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Julie Fast of the Saanich Police said the man was travelling eastbound on Saanich Road, when his Chevrolet entered the intersection at Blanshard Street against the red light, hitting a red Buick that was southbound on Blanshard Street.

READ ALSO: Saanich police investigate Sunday afternoon collision between cyclist and vehicle

Both drivers and two passengers sustained minor injuries.

“No one was taken to hospital,” said Fast.

But if the collision was itself not remarkable, it once again draws attention to one of the worst intersections, as it is the second worst intersection on Vancouver Island based on the number of collisions recorded in 2017.

RELATED: Saanich intersections rank as Island’s three worst

In 2017, it recorded 80 crashes, ahead of the third-ranked intersection at Highway 17 and Sayward Road, and behind Admirals Road, McKenzie Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway with 111 recorded crashes.

While all three are within the municipal borders of Saanich, they are under provincial jurisdiction.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Two Nanaimo men arrested after Mounties find drugs, weapons during Sooke traffic stop

Just Posted

Two Nanaimo men arrested after Mounties find drugs, weapons during Sooke traffic stop

Suspects remain in custody

One of Saanich’s worst intersection records another collision

Collision happened Wednesday morning and police report no injuries

#AllIn2019 conference attracts hundreds of philanthropy leaders to Victoria

Conference runs June 6 to 8, brings leaders representing 15 countries

MISSING: 13-year-old Lia Barker

Victoria Police are looking for a Victoria teen who was last seen on May 31

CFB Esquimalt’s Naden Band heads to Normandy to commemorate D-Day

Naden will group with Canadian Army and Airforce bands to create a ‘Super Band’

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Ultra-luxury ship makes inaugural call to northern B.C. port

Three cruise ships in seven days to call on Northland Terminal in Prince Rupert

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Most Read