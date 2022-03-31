Crews responded to a fire in East Sooke Wednesday morning, around 7:30 a.m. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Man dead after workshop fire in East Sooke

Crews responded to the fire on Timberdoodle Road early Wednesday morning

One man is dead following a workshop fire in East Sooke on Wednesday morning.

East Sooke Fire Chief Carl Neilson could not confirm any details about the person’s identity who died in the workshop on Timberdoodle Road.

Firefighters from East Sooke, Otter Point, Sooke and Metchosin responded to calls about a fire just around 7:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 11:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. BC Coroner’s Service said the investigation was ongoing and could not release any details.

