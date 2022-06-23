Quadra Island RCMP responded to a car crash on Cortes Island on June 21. File photo

Quadra Island RCMP responded to a car crash on Cortes Island on June 21. File photo

One person dies in Cortes Island car crash

Passenger taken to hospital, in stable condition after June 21 incident

One person is dead after a motor vehicle incident on Cortes Island on June 21.

At around 11:30 p.m., Quadra Island RCMP responded to a single motor vehicle incident on Cortes island. The driver was pronounced dead on scene, and the passenger was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger is in stable condition.

The Quadra Island RCMP release says that speed is believed to be a factor in the incident, and that an investigation is ongoing.

