Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Goldstream Provincial Park. The highway is closed in both directions and is expected to reopen at 8 p.m. Thursday night. (Photo courtesy of Westshore Towing)

Two people injured in crash on Malahat

Crews have stopped the fuel truck leak but Trans-Canada Highway remains closed

Two people have been injured in a rollover crash on the Malahat involving a fuel truck that has leaked an undetermined amount of fuel.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions at Goldstream Provincial Park and is estimated to reopen at 10 p.m.

West Shore RCMP Constable, Matt Baker, described what he saw on scene and said that Hazmat was on site assessing the environmental damage and and discussed the condition of the two people involved in the crash.

A small fuel truck and a passenger van crashed shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday near Finlayson Arm Road. The driver of the van was trapped inside after the crash and emergency crews were able to extricate the driver, who is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the fuel truck also suffered some injuries in the crash, but the West Shore RCMP is reporting they were minor.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics have transported two patients to hospital. One is in serious condition, the other is in stable condition.

The truck was leaking fuel in the southbound lane but emergency crews were able to stop the leak.

Unconfirmed reports that the truck is carrying a significant amount of diesel.

The van also appears to be heavily damaged.

Emergency crews are on scene assessing the environmental impact of the fuel spill. The West Shore RCMP’s traffic services team is investigating the cause of the crash. B.C. Hazmat has also been called to the scene and B.C. Spill Response is also reporting crews on route.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions. Northbound traffic is being rerouted on West Shore Parkway and southbound on Finlayson Arm Road. Finlayson Arm Road is bottle-necked with traffic trying to get in and out of Goldstream Provincial Park. The surrounding roadways are also experiencing heavy congestion.

BC Ferries is also advising motorists that the ferry between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay has now reached capacity for the next three sailings departing in both directions.

Additional staff have been called in and BC Ferries will be running three additional sailings to accommodate the traffic volume. They will be departing from Brentwood Bay at 7:30, 8:40 and 9:50 p.m. and from Mill Bay at 8:05, 9:15 and 10:25 p.m.

The Sooke School District is also warning parents and guardians that bus service is expected to be delayed this afternoon due to the heavy volume of traffic on the West Shore. The longest delays are expected for buses 4, 6 and 25.

More to come.

