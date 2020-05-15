Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

One senior allegedly punches another in dispute over off-leash dog on Nanaimo trail

Incident happened Thursday morning near Glen Oaks Drive

One Nanaimo senior allegedly assaulted another over an off-leash dog complaint this week.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident occurred Thursday, May 14, at 7 a.m. on a trail near Glen Oaks Drive and Timbercrest Way.

The 74-year-old victim said he was walking his dog when he encountered another senior also walking a dog.

“As the two passed each other, the victim mentioned to the other male that his dog should be on a leash. The suspect male took offence to this comment and proceeded to yell at the victim and then punched him in the face, cutting his lip,” noted the press release. “The two grappled for a short time then the suspect left, swearing and threatening the victim.”

The suspect is described as Caucasian, medium height, with a white moustache. He was wearing green boots and was with a small, shaggy, black dog. During the incident, the suspect said he was 72 years old, the complainant told police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

READ ALSO: 101-year-old Oak Bay resident doing 101 laps for charity


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
