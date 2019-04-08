One woman confirmed dead following Esquimalt fire

Sunday fire tears through top floor of four-storey residential building on Craigflower Road

Four fire departments and more than 30 firefighters were on scene at a structure fire in Esquimalt on Sunday. It is believed that one person has died in the fire. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed a woman in her 60s died in a fire that tore through a four-storey residential building on Craigflower Road Sunday.

A fire engulfed the building shortly before 4 p.m. Four fire departments, including the Esquimalt Fire Department, CFB Esquimalt Fire, View Royal Fire Rescue and the Victoria Fire Department attended the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman trapped on a fourth-floor balcony. Reportedly, civilians tried to coax her down, unsuccessfully.

“The crew tried to make a quick rescue, unfortunately … it was an unsuccessful rescue,” Esquimalt Fire Chief Chris Jancowski told Black Press on Sunday.

On Sunday, firefighters determined that the fourth floor of the building was badly damaged and that the first, second and third floor might also have water damage.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The View Royal Fire Department helped the Esquimalt Fire Department and the Victoria Fire Department at a residential fire in Esquimalt on Sunday (File Submitted/View Royal Fire Rescue)