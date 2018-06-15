Rick Murray has been taking courses with “Next Steps” to help learn employment skills after a series of motorcycle accidents changed his physical working abilities. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Our Place offers ‘next steps’ to employment

New skills-building program launches to help people facing barriers find work

People struggling to get back into the work force now have a new resource to turn to.

After piloting the program for eight months, Our Place Society officially opened its newest outreach facility this week: Next Steps to Employment at 1627 Quadra St.

Its aim is to help people with multiple employment barriers such as lack of education, training or experience; mental health issues, or learning or physical disabilities, to get back on track to finding a job.

“We developed a program that was very comprehensive and provides pre-employment skills, such as basic things like hygiene and showing up to work on time, through to employability skills,” said Our Place executive director Don Evans. “We offer job training in different fields and then do job matching and job placement, and then job support.”

ALSO READ: Our Place looks to create new therapeutic recovery community in View Royal

Next Steps is trying to address the insecurity people have felt in returning to work and the lack of support they experienced, Evans said. The program is also using a unique model that was successful in Manitoba to help people learn.

“The program was designed for people who lack education and didn’t do well in traditional school, so we’re using a methodology … that combines the five senses,” Evans said. “If you absorb information in in different ways, you can really learn.”

Participants will work in groups of 10 to 12 for three-month cohorts focusing on different skills. So far, one cohort has been completed, with a second one just wrapping up.

Rick Murray is participating in the second cohort and said he’s learned a lot from the program, despite having owned his own Harley Davidson business in Nanaimo.

“I had my own business for 25 years and thought I knew everything, but I guess I don’t,” he said. “I’ve had a number of injuries, motorcycle accidents and such, so my physical career is over. So this has been a real breath of fresh air. The people, the facilitators, the special volunteers are just exemplary.”

ALSO READ: Beauty Day at Our Place a chance to rise above daily struggles

As this stage of the program wraps up, Murray said he’s walking away with a lot.

“We’ve just been re-establishing life skills such as effective communication, body language, eye contact, teamwork. We do a number of activities so we have to work as a group together, and it starts off difficult. Then we narrow it down with input from everyone in the team and we nail it.”

After the cohort is finished, Murray is set up to work with car parts and mechanics, something right up his alley.

The program allows people to always learn, including the volunteers and instructors, he added, noting that there’s something there for everyone.

“Everyone can gain something from this. It’s a lot of trust and respect and builds confidence in people, so I would highly recommend it.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Dog attacked by otters at Clover Point
Next story
Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

Just Posted

Our Place offers ‘next steps’ to employment

New skills-building program launches to help people facing barriers find work

Lowest tides in years expose Island seashore

Moon and sun collaborate for significant low tides this summer with more lows predicted to return July 13 and Aug. 11

Coast Guard searching waters off Tofino for three missing men

Search crews are concentrating their efforts in a 41km area near Tofino

Dog attacked by otters at Clover Point

Victoria woman says otters pounced on dog and tried to drag her under the water

Greater Victoria set to bid for 55-plus BC Games

Oak Bay backs the bid for 2020, 2021 or 2022 Games

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Car Free YYJ, family fishing, Sooke bluegrass, walk for cancer and a mascot’s birthday

PHOTOS: Sporting plaid for dad in support of prostate cancer research

Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend

Save-On-Foods shares with food banks for three day campaign

25 per cent of the net proceeds of Western Family products sold supports local food banks

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

Most Read