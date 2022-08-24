Overdose advisory extended in Greater Victoria

Island Health says there’s an increased risk of drug poisonings in the region

Signs pinned up by Moms Stop the Harm members outside Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel, where Canada’s premiers were meeting on July 12. An increase in toxic drug poisonings prompted Island Health to extend an overdose advisory for Greater Victoria on Aug. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)

Island Health is alerting the public about an ongoing uptick in toxic drug poisonings in Greater Victoria.

An overdose advisory issued on Aug. 16 has been extended for another week in the Capital Region. The advisory said friends, family and community members using opioids and stimulants are at an increased risk from injection and inhalation.

B.C. announced this month that almost 1,100 people died because of toxic drug overdoses during the first half of 2022 – the highest number ever recorded during the first six months of a calendar year.

If someone overdoses, those nearby should call 911 and administer naloxone.

Island Health advises users to get their drugs checked at 1802 Cook St. in Victoria. The Vancouver Island Drug Checking Project site is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s also recommended that users stagger consumption with a friend, not mix substances and use the Lifeguard and Brave apps.

Information on overdose prevention, supervised consumption sites and drug-checking services can be found at Island Health’s overdose prevention website (bit.ly/3dO3t4h).

