A naloxone kit. (Black Press Media file photo)

Overdose advisory issued for Greater Victoria

Island Health issues warning after increase in overdoses in Victoria, Sooke and West Shore

A drug poisoning and overdose advisory has been issued for Greater Victoria – including Sooke and the West Shore.

Island Health issued the advisory April 12, after seeing an increase in overdoses in Victoria, the West Shore and Sooke. The health authority warns anyone using opioids or stimulants faces risk from both injection and inhalation.

If you or someone you know uses drugs, visit islandhealth.ca/overdose to find services available to help prevent overdose and to use more safely.

Black Press Media has also prepared a resource guide, available online under e-editions on vicnews.com.

