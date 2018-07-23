Overnight closure planned on Pacific Marine Circle route

The Pacific Marine Circle Route between Port Renfrew and Mesachie Lake will be closed overnight Tuesday (July 24), in order to replace a timber box culvert located at Henson Creek.

The closure will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Starting on July 25, single-lane alternating traffic will be in place at the site until the project is completed this fall.

Drivers are reminded to obey the construction zone speed limit of 30 km/h, for worker and public safety.

Advanced roadside signs will be in place along the route to inform drivers of the pending overnight closure.