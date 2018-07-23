Overnight closure planned on Pacific Marine Circle route

Timber box culvert being replaced at Henson Creek

The Pacific Marine Circle Route between Port Renfrew and Mesachie Lake will be closed overnight Tuesday (July 24), in order to replace a timber box culvert located at Henson Creek.

The closure will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Starting on July 25, single-lane alternating traffic will be in place at the site until the project is completed this fall.

Drivers are reminded to obey the construction zone speed limit of 30 km/h, for worker and public safety.

Advanced roadside signs will be in place along the route to inform drivers of the pending overnight closure.

