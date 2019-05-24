Owner Doug Prentice is hoping he can float the trimaran boat, the Whale’s Way, off the beach in early June. It’s been stranded on rocks near the Oak Bay Marina since a Feb. 9 storm. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Owner of beached Oak Bay boat hopes to remove it in June

Boat’s owner bets on June’s high tides to help

The owner of the blue trimaran that’s been beached in Oak Bay between Haynes Park and Queens’ Park in Oak Bay since Feb. 9 is hoping to be remove it at a coming high tide in early June.

Doug Prentice says his boat was never abandoned, it was just too difficult to have it floated back off the beach. Last week Prentice rigged a makeshift barge of barrels next to the trimaran in anticipation of floating it back off the beach at a coming high tide.

Called Whale’s Way, the boat has been stranded on the rocks near Oak Bay Marina since a wind storm on Feb. 9 dislodged the boat from its chain and pushed it to shore.

READ MORE: Owner ready to float beached boat from near Oak Bay Marina

Prentice expects he’ll have to chop the boat up once it’s off the beach, a task he’s avoiding doing on the main stage of the Oak Bay Marina.

“The next window of good, big tides suitable for floating off the Whale’s Way opens on June 2 and closes on June 8,” Prentice said. “There’s a second tide window later in June, and that’s my last chance. If I can’t get her off, I’ll have to cut her up where she is. Since that’s noisy and messy, I’d really prefer to do it someplace else.”

From the start Prentice removed oil and all other toxic threats to the marine shore though there is evidence of the blue paint chipping off.

“I’ll give them credit,” said Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch. “A lot of times these owners might walk away and leave it. In the mean time, it is breaking sown, there is fibreglass appearing on the beach and we definitely want to see it cleaned up.”

Too often boats are abandoned and become derelict and cost the city and taxpayers time and money that Murdoch believes is unnecessary.

“The funding from feds to pay for these clean ups is small and the procedural requirements to deal with them are even worse,” Murdoch said. “To deal with a derelict boat a third party has to claim all responsibilities and it’s too big of an ask.”

Prentice, however, remains committed to his boat. He bought it 1996 and sailed across the Atlantic eventually ending his journey in 2001 to Tofino before mooring his beloved boat in waters of Oak Bay – where it’s been ever since.

“All I can promise is, whatever the outcome, I’ll have done the very best I can, both for the Whale’s Way and … the community… as Ben Franklin said, ‘We can all hang together, or we will all hang separately.’”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Owner Doug Prentice is hoping he can float the trimaran boat, the Whale’s Way, off the beach in early June. It’s been stranded on rocks near the Oak Bay Marina since a Feb. 9 storm. (Black Press File Photo)

Previous story
Volunteers already rescuing fry from drying creekbeds around Cowichan Lake

Just Posted

Police hand site of former hotel destroyed by fire back to owners

Caretaker still unaccounted for, investigation continues in wake of May 6 blaze

United Way car enjoys free parking thanks to kindness of a stranger

Act of kindness saves Oak Bay councillor from parking ticket

ArtSea Spring studio tour set to be bigger and better than ever

30 artists to open their studio doors to the public

Farewell Stumpy: City of Colwood removes landmark due to safety concerns

Intersection targeted for upgrades from nearby developments

Bay Centre gets new 20,000 sq. ft. Winners this summer

As part of their re-merchandising program

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

So, they found ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’

Dave Tryon, now 72 and living in North Delta, will reunite with long-ago travelling friends in Monterrey, Calif.

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parent’s cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Some of the new regulations will roll out in July, while others are expected for December.

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

Most Read