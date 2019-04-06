Lilly, a bluetick hound, was stolen from a yard in Langford on the night of April 3. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Owners of dog stolen from Langford yard offering $1,000 reward

Lilly, a bluetick hound, was stolen April 3

The family of a dog that was stolen from a Langford yard is offering a reward for her safe return.

On April 3, West Shore RCMP received a complaint from a Langford resident around 11 p.m. who said their dog, a bluetick hound named Lilly, was stolen from their fenced yard.

Karen Emerson, the resident, said she and her husband heard some barking coming from the yard that night which isn’t uncommon as they have many dogs and live near wildlife.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP seeking information on dog stolen from Langford yard

“My husband got up, took a look outside, saw Lilly, saw the pen and everybody was in there and nobody was around,” Emerson said. “About 15 minutes later the barking started again.”

Emerson said when the dogs continued to bark, her husband put his boots on, went outside and saw that Lilly was gone.

After looking around the property, the couple found a small plastic bag of dog food beside Lilly’s pen and damage on the top of it.

Emerson said neighbors told her they saw a car parked behind their home that night as well, but couldn’t make out its details because it was dark outside.

Lilly’s owners are offering a $1,000 reward for her safe return. She has been a part of the family for six years.

Emerson said if someone wants to return Lilly but does not want to talk to the family or police, they can call ROAM at 778-977-6260.

ALSO READ: Stolen Pomeranian puppies returned to Langford home

The family received a tip that Lilly may have been sighted near Camosun College on Interurban Road but Emerson said a few hours of searching the area turned up nothing.

“We just want her back home as soon as possible,” Emerson said. “No questions asked, we just want her back.”

Lilly is described as an eight-year-old bluetick hound, 85 pounds with a mostly black coat with bits of white and two white spots on the top of her head. She has light brown paws, a tattoo in her ear and a slight cut in one of her ears.

Lilly was wearing a pink collar when she was taken.

West Shore RCMP investigators attended Emerson’s home in the 1700-block of Falcon Heights Road after receiving the complaint.

Police are asking any witnesses to the incident, anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lilly or with information on who may have taken her to call police at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Lilly, a bluetick hound, was stolen from a yard in Langford on the night of April 3. (Photo courtesy of Karen Emerson)

Lilly, a bluetick hound, was stolen from a yard in Langford on the night of April 3. (Karen Emerson/Facebook)

Previous story
VicPD arrest suspect in Langford as part of drug investigation

Just Posted

Minor earthquake off Victoria one of 25 in area over last two days

2.9 magnitude earthquake struck just before 10 p.m. Friday night

VicPD arrest suspect in Langford as part of drug investigation

Loud banging sound heard from 700 block of Goldstream Avenue

Gaffigan set to spend some Quality Time with Victoria audience

Popular comic brings his family friendly act to Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on April 12

BC Hydro busy with multiple power outages around Greater Victoria

Reports of 12 different outages in southern Vancouver Island have 7,876 without power

Wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria

Southeast winds will rise to 70 km/h gusting to 90 for areas near the water

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

UPDATE: Hundreds without power after wind storm on Vancouver Island

BC Ferries also forced to cancel several mid-morning sailings

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest

B.C. does billions in trade with China and John Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape

Most Read