Pacific FC to face off against Winnipeg’s Valour FC Wednesday in Langford

Sunday’s win makes the newly-formed Pacific FC the first team to earn a win in the league – and puts them in the lead with three points towards the CPL Championships. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

Pacific FC will be returning to Westhills Stadium on May 1 to face off against Winnipeg’s Valour FC in their second game of the 2019 Canadian Premier League campaign.

With kick-off set for 8 p.m., Pacific FC is looking for a second win after a 1-0 victory against Halifax Wanderers FC on Sunday.

Sunday’s game was in front of a sold-out crowd at the new Westhills Stadium and made history as the first clean win by any Canadian Premier League team so far.

Hendrik Starosztik, a German defender, made the only goal in the match.

Pacific FC’s Lukas MacNaughton, Jose Hernandez and Ryan McCurdy made their professional soccer debuts in Sunday’s game. MacNaughton is ruled out for Wednesday evening’s match due to suspension so McCurdy will likely make his first start of the year.

Wednesday’s game is also Valour FC’s first match in club history and is led by co-captains and defenders Skylar Thomas and Jordan Murrell.

Gates open at 6 p.m. at Westhills Stadium with a live set from DJ Anger. The first 2,500 fans through the gate receive a free 2019 magnetic schedule.

