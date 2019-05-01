Sunday’s win makes the newly-formed Pacific FC the first team to earn a win in the league – and puts them in the lead with three points towards the CPL Championships. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

Pacific FC to face off against Winnipeg’s Valour FC Wednesday in Langford

Team looking for its second win this season

Pacific FC will be returning to Westhills Stadium on May 1 to face off against Winnipeg’s Valour FC in their second game of the 2019 Canadian Premier League campaign.

With kick-off set for 8 p.m., Pacific FC is looking for a second win after a 1-0 victory against Halifax Wanderers FC on Sunday.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Pacific FC nets historic win during inaugural game in Langford

Sunday’s game was in front of a sold-out crowd at the new Westhills Stadium and made history as the first clean win by any Canadian Premier League team so far.

Hendrik Starosztik, a German defender, made the only goal in the match.

Pacific FC’s Lukas MacNaughton, Jose Hernandez and Ryan McCurdy made their professional soccer debuts in Sunday’s game. MacNaughton is ruled out for Wednesday evening’s match due to suspension so McCurdy will likely make his first start of the year.

READ MORE: Pacific FC marks first game of Canadian Premier League with sell out crowd

Wednesday’s game is also Valour FC’s first match in club history and is led by co-captains and defenders Skylar Thomas and Jordan Murrell.

Gates open at 6 p.m. at Westhills Stadium with a live set from DJ Anger. The first 2,500 fans through the gate receive a free 2019 magnetic schedule.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Juror dismissed from Andrew Berry double murder trial
Next story
People’s Party of Canada could have Greater Victoria candidates in place by end of May

Just Posted

Construction on Victoria’s Bay Street Bridge set to begin

Five months of construction to start on May 13

Victoria school district heads into final phase of catchment boundary consultations

SD61 to consult with six Greater Victoria schools directly impacted by proposed changes

Historic Victoria site plagued with hefty trash dumps

Point Ellice House neighbourhood sees weekly dumps of household and industrial garbage

Pharmacists hand out free NARCAN kits in fight against opioid crisis

Across from the Legislature building until 6 p.m. today

Fuel prices hit consumers, big and small

B.C. Transit, Ferries feel brunt of rising prices

WATCH: Firefighters train for worst-case scenario

Saanich hosts survival training course for North American firefighters

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Most Read