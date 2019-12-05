Caronlina Ibarra has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of Pacifica Housing, one of Vancouver Island’s largest non-profit housing provider. (Caronlina Ibarra/Twitter)

Pacifica Housing names Carolina Ibarra new CEO

She will begin her role on Jan. 13, 2020

One of Vancouver Island’s largest non-profit housing providers appointed a new Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday.

Caronlina Ibarra says she’s thrilled to join Pacifica Housing to help tackle the critical work that helps improve the lives of many people struggling to make ends meet.

READ ALSO: More people are being evicted from subsidized housing in Victoria, experts say

While in her previous position at Vancouver’s Brightside Community Homes Foundation, Ibarra and her team designed and implemented a community development initiative focused on improving housing stability. She has also overseen the development and execution of a strategic real estate development plan that aims to double the number of affordable homes Brightside provides over the next decade.

READ ALSO: 82 new rental units available in Colwood

She will begin her role on Jan. 13, 2020.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Illict drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose
Next story
New survey finds 4.7 million women over 15 were victims of sexual assault in Canada

Just Posted

Greater Victoria residents recognized for International Volunteer Day

Thousands of people volunteer throughout the community every year

New survey finds 4.7 million women over 15 were victims of sexual assault in Canada

Some 1.2 million men (eight per cent) report having been sexually assaulted since age 15

More than a million square feet of rental units proposed for downtown Victoria development

The Harris Green development is proposed to take over two large lots on Yates Street

Victoria career fair highlights opportunities in film industry

Reel Careers in Film and Media fair set for Dec. 7 at Camosun’s Interurban campus

In and out in 60 seconds, two suspects get away with $10,000 worth of jewelry after break-in at WestShore Gold and Silver

Langford business broken into just down the street from West Shore RCMP detachment

VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Illict drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

Trustees ask for more help after tearful meeting on B.C. school’s ‘toxic’ stench

Enforcement has ‘no teeth,’ school trustee says, while kids become sick

One of B.C’s last surviving strip clubs baring all again for Christmas charity

25th annual event is Sunday and raises money for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

Threats to the Fraser River at ‘new zenith,’ says river conservationist

The ‘Heart of the Fraser’ should be deemed ecologically significant according to ORC statement

Grandparents raising children: Shuswap grandma sees need for support

Peer group formed for those who have unexpectedly taken on the role of parenting

Final appeal rejected for man convicted in deaths of missing Alberta seniors

Lyle and Marie McCann were in their 70s when they left their home in St. Albert in 2010 and vanished

Most Read