Pacifica Housing names Carolina Ibarra new CEO

One of Vancouver Island’s largest non-profit housing providers appointed a new Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday.
Caronlina Ibarra says she’s thrilled to join Pacifica Housing to help tackle the critical work that helps improve the lives of many people struggling to make ends meet.
Excited to announce that I will be joining @PacificaHousing in Jan as their new CEO. Can't wait to meet the team + support their work providing #homes across the #housing continuum + supports to those who need them the most! https://t.co/F5ofuAMpe4
— Carolina Ibarra (@lacaroibarra) December 4, 2019
While in her previous position at Vancouver’s Brightside Community Homes Foundation, Ibarra and her team designed and implemented a community development initiative focused on improving housing stability. She has also overseen the development and execution of a strategic real estate development plan that aims to double the number of affordable homes Brightside provides over the next decade.
She will begin her role on Jan. 13, 2020.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.