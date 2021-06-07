(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Parked car left damaged in Oak Bay hit and run

Police also called to bike thefts, smashed vehicle window

Police believe a driver in a white vehicle hit a car in Oak Bay before fleeing the scene.

Damage to a 2003 grey Toyota Corolla parked in the 2100-block of Fair Street was discovered Saturday, June 5.

The Toyota had damage to its driver’s side taillight and quarter panel. It appears the suspect vehicle was travelling westbound on Fair Street as the debris was in front of the Corolla. The paint transfer on the Corolla indicates the suspect vehicle was white.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay home put up for sale without owner’s knowledge

Pedal power swiped

A pair of bikes were reported stolen from a carport in the 300-block of Denison Road on Tuesday.

The bikes are described as a black Raleigh 15 speed Mountaineer valued at around $500 and a grey matte BMX with steel teal blue wall wires valued at around $650.

Thief smashes car window

Someone smashed a winder to access a vehicle parked in the 3300-block of Cadboro Bay Road. After smashing the window, someone stole a backpack with camping gear and a digital Nikon D3400 camera. It was reported to Oak Bay police June 2.

For more news delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay cop targets police history, aims to share

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay police

Previous story
Podcast: Island Health official Dr. Sandra Allison talks COVID-19 restrictions, next steps
Next story
Camper finds decapitated bear carcass west of Campbell River

Just Posted

International real estate firm Central Walk has finalized a deal to purchase Mayfair Mall from Ivanhoe Cambridge. (Black Press Media file photo).
Real estate companies complete sale of Victoria’s Mayfair centre

Victoria’s bustling shopping centre now under ownership of Central Walk

Leaders of the Huy-ay-aht, Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations sign an declaration to take back power over the resources on their traditional territories. The agreement includes telling the provincial government to stop old-growth logging for two years. (Huu-ay-aht First Nation photo)
First Nations tell B.C. to pause old growth logging on southwest Vancouver Island

Statement comes as traditional territory continues to experience high-profile blockades and arrests

A rendering of Starlight Investments’ proposed Harris Green Village redevelopment. (Rendering courtesy of Starlight Investments)
Harris Green Village redevelopment could see Victoria’s highest building

The development could mean half an acre of green space in the village, but reduced sunlight

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

(Black Press Media file photo)
Parked car left damaged in Oak Bay hit and run

Police also called to bike thefts, smashed vehicle window

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Camper Sanjay Srivastava had an unsettling discovery near the Big Bay recreation site last week. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Camper finds decapitated bear carcass west of Campbell River

‘I just wanted to do right for the bear which I believe was the mother of a young cub.’ — Camper

Dr. Sandra Allison, medical health officer for Central Vancouver Island. (Submitted photo)
Podcast: Island Health official Dr. Sandra Allison talks COVID-19 restrictions, next steps

Medical health officer shares thoughts on ‘return to normalcy’

‘Strength from Within’ is a sculpture by artist Connie Watts that stands next to the Tseshaht Longhouse, on the site of the former Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS). It commemorates survivors and those who did not make it home. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Island First Nation asks for healing centre at site of former residential school

MP Gord Johns supports Tseshaht First Nation’s request

Stocky Edwards at his home in Comox, on June 4, 2021, one day before his 100th birthday. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Celebrating Stocky Edwards: Vancouver Island Spitfire pilot and flying legend turns 100

‘That’s my life. I just hope I lived it well because I’ve always done the best I could.’

Instructor Brandt Trimble leads an outdoor spin class in Red Deer, Alberta, April 2021. Indoor spin classes and other high-intensity fitness are coming back in B.C. as soon as June 15. (Susan Zielinski/Red Deer Advocate)
Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Office meetings, liquor sales until midnight expected June 15

Members of UNIFOR local 3019 walk the picket line at the Myra Falls mine ore loading facility at Tyee Spit in Campbell River June 4. The union walked off the job June 3 after negotiations with mine owner Nyrstar failed to close the gap between the two sides. Photo by AlistaIr Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Vancouver Island mine workers strike for a new contract

Union says it wants to recoup concessions made to help get Myra Falls mine back on its feet

BC Center of Disease Control mapping shows the culmative COVID-19 cases since January 2020, across the provinces health regions. (Image: BC CDC)
COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert stable at zero after ‘whole community’ approach

Only 3 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Prince Rupert and Burns Lake.

Ashnola River, 10 km past Keremeos is a fast moving river popular with extreme kayakers. (Submitted)
Woman’s body recovered from fast moving river near Keremeos

Amy Sabean’s family has since been notified and the BC Coroners Service is investigating

Most Read