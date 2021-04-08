Saanich police ticket vehicle owner for not turning tires to curb while parked on slope

An unattended vehicle left idling on a Saanich street rolled away and crashed into a pole on April 8. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

An unattended vehicle left idling on a Saanich street rolled and crashing into a pole Thursday morning.

At 7:30 a.m. on April 8, the Saanich Police Department was called to the intersection of Ridgebank and Oakridge crescents where police said a driver had left a vehicle running to warm it up. The car rolled more than 100 metres and hit a pole. The vehicle was damaged but the pole remained intact and no injuries or other damage were reported.

The owner of the vehicle was issued an $81 ticket for not turning their tires toward the curb while parked on a slope. Police noted that drivers are required to use their emergency brake and turn their tires towards the roadside when parking on a grade.

In the Capital Regional District, idling is restricted to no more than three consecutive minutes. Fines range from $100 to $500.

