Patricia Pearson is North Saanich’s newest councillor.

In preliminary byelection results, Pearson led the pool of eight candidates vying for the open seat on council with 836 votes.

She was followed by Del Elgersma with 742, Dorthy Hartshorne with 374, Arturo Huerta with 231, Tiffany Joseph with 167, Cam McLennnan with 97, Scott McEachern with 29, and Rosemarie (Romi) Bongers with 17.

Voter turnout was approximately 26 per cent.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter