Patrons report waiting over 40-minutes at Greater Victoria McDonald’s restaurant

Online users are reporting 40-minute waits at McDonald’s, with some speculating this could be a result of a new delivery system from Skip the Dishes. (Google Maps)

People may love their Quarter Pounders and Filet-O-Fishes, but their meals certainly won’t be happy after a 45-minute wait.

Users on Reddit Victoria are reporting exceptionally long wait times at several Greater Victoria McDonald’s locations, and at the 1567 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. location in particular.

The original poster said they had waited more than 40 minutes twice in a row at that McDonald’s, with the drive-thru backed onto the road.

Other Reddit users flocked in agreement, garnering more than 70 comments that expressed frustration over waiting times, and even in restaurants running out of products.

Some users speculated that one reason for the excessive delays has to do with the recently installed McDelivery system with Skip the Dishes.

Several people confirmed being told that delivery staff were prioritized over other orders.

A user who identified as a Skip the Dishes delivery person says he doesn’t feel especially prioritized, but that it wouldn’t surprise him if there was a higher number of delivery orders in combination with mobile orders and self-serve kiosks.

The owner and operator of the Shelbourne franchise, Ken Taylor, said in an emailed statement that different orders are not prioritized over the others.

“As a local McDonald’s franchisee, I am always eager to hear feedback from my guests. McDelivery with Skip the Dishes continues to be a new option guests are enjoying across the country, including in Victoria,” Taylor said. “While some operations may differ from restaurant to restaurant, McDelivery orders in my restaurants are treated the same as other orders – whether that be drive-thru, mobile ordering or in restaurant.”

Taylor did not mention anything that could be contributing to the wait times.

The News reached out to Skip the Dishes on several occasions, but did not receive a response.

