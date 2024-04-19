 Skip to content
Pedestrian dead following Thursday night hit-and-run in North Cowichan

The victim has not yet been identified.
A woman is dead following a hit and run near Cowichan Commons on Thursday night, April 25, 2024. (Black Press file)

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night along the Trans-Canada Highway near Green Road just outside of Duncan.

RCMP are looking for the driver of the vehicle.

“Emergency crews attended, where they unfortunately found the woman deceased at the scene,” Cpl. James Grandy, RCMP spokesperson, said in a statement Friday.

“The BC Coroners Service attended and confirmed the death.”

The victim has not yet been identified.

Following the incident, which police believe occurred at about 9:50 p.m., the highway between Beverly Street and Green Road in North Cowichan was closed from at least 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. for police investigation.

Detours were put in place to move motorists around the area.

“Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver and vehicle involved,” Grandy said.

Anyone with dash-cam video of the area taken between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Thursday is as asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP investigators at 250-748-5522.

