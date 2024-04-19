Pedestrian dead following Thursday night hit-and-run in North Cowichan

The victim has not yet been identified.

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night along the Trans-Canada Highway near Green Road just outside of Duncan.

RCMP are looking for the driver of the vehicle.

“Emergency crews attended, where they unfortunately found the woman deceased at the scene,” Cpl. James Grandy, RCMP spokesperson, said in a statement Friday.

“The BC Coroners Service attended and confirmed the death.”

Following the incident, which police believe occurred at about 9:50 p.m., the highway between Beverly Street and Green Road in North Cowichan was closed from at least 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. for police investigation.

Detours were put in place to move motorists around the area.

⛔️#BCHwy1 CLOSED due to a vehicle incident at Beverly St in #DuncanBC. Assessment in progress. Detours are available: northbound direction detour is Beverly street and southbound direction detour is Green Street. #VanIsle

ℹ️ For more info: https://t.co/I7q1ydnMCw pic.twitter.com/0bA06yNh8Z — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 19, 2024

“Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver and vehicle involved,” Grandy said.

Anyone with dash-cam video of the area taken between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Thursday is as asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP investigators at 250-748-5522.