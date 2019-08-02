Pedestrian struck on Eric Road in Saanich

Police believe injuries minor

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Saanich was taken away in an ambulance Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, at Eric Road and Livingstone Avenue, at about 3 p.m. A driver in a black vehicle turning right onto Eric Road from Livingstone Avenue struck the pedestrian, according to Const. Graham Walker with the Saanich Police Department.

Police believe the pedestrian’s injuries are minor.

No side walk and a poor sightline led to the crash, Walker said. The driver will be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The road was mostly reopened by about 3:30 p.m.

