The Central Saanich Fire Department, along with crews from Sidney and North Saanich, responded to a boat fire shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of the Central Saanich Fire Department)

Peninsula crews extinguish early morning boat fire in Central Saanich

Firefighters saved nearby home from further damage

The Central Saanich Fire Department responded to a call Tuesday at 3:16 a.m., of a boat fire threatening to spread to nearby homes.

Fire Chief Chris Vrabel said that once they got the call, 18 of his firefighters, assisted by four officers from the Sidney and North Saanich fire departments, plus their chiefs, attended the 1800-block of Pastel Crescent in Central Saanich.

“On arrival, a 16-foot recreational vessel was fully involved. It was parked less than one metre away from a residential structure,” he said. “The quick response by the initial arriving crews was critical to the success of resolving this incident.”

The fire from the boat was threatening the nearby residences, and Vrabel estimates that despite the quick work of crews, the entrance to the building sustained about $5,000 worth of damage.

The firefighters were able to spray water on the building to protect it from further damage and they report no one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation.


