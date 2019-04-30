Peninsula public forum to explore healthcare crisis and seek input from community

Paramedics standing infront of their ambulance. The Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation will be attending the public forum, with a coalition of stakeholders. (Black Press File)

A coalition of Saanich Peninsula healthcare stakeholders host Healthcare in our Community, a public forum on Saturday, May 4.

Saanich, Central Saanich, Sidney and North Saanich partner with the Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation (SPHHF) to bring the community together for a discussion on healthcare in the region. The Canadian Federation of University Women will be supporting the event.

Speakers include experts and local doctors who can speak about the history of the current healthcare crisis. They plan to explain recent initiatives and will discuss how medical practices and focuses have shifted. Impacts will also be explored, such as on the SPHHF.

Residents will be given the chance to speak and interested parties are invited to attend and participate. The forum is free to attend but people must register first, through the Mary Winspear Centre ticket office at marywinspear.ca or by calling 250-656-0275.



