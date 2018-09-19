Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society is tracking the movements of 20 does through GPS collars. The information collected give the municipality a better understanding of deer densities, range, population dynamics and dispersal rates and inform future management decisions. (UWSS presentation photo)

Permit delay could put birth control plan on hold for Oak Bay deer

UWSS has just days to move forward or plan postponed for a year

A tight window of opportunity and a permit delay could derail plans to manage Oak Bay deer populations this year through immunocontraception.

At a presentation to council on Monday, Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society (UWSS), who signed onto the provincial urban deer cost-share research program with Oak Bay council in 2016, explained that the potential delay to their deer reduction plan was by request of the province.

RELATED: 10 does down, 10 to go in GPS collar phase of Oak Bay deer plan

RELATED: Experts to capture and collar 20 female deer in Oak Bay starting this month

RELATED: Oak Bay wants more doe from province

“The province wants the data to be sound. They want us to do due diligence,” said Kristy Kilpatrick, president of the UWSS. “They are requiring more research at this point.”

Mayor Nils Jensen also noted an additional request to consult with First Nations before proceeding.

With the first immunocontraception shots having to be administered before Oct.1, ahead of rutting season, the group has just days to move forward.

“To be completely honest with you, we are not in a great position to execute immunocontraception this year based on the delays incurred by the province,” said Dr. Jason Fisher, addressing council concern. “You are absolutely right, if we do not get the permit immediately and execute, we will not be able to do it this year. We would delay it a full year.

“We are ready to go. We have the gear in hand, we have the plan in hand. We are just waiting on the province.”

RELATED: UWSS lays out deer plan for Oak Bay (2016)

RELATED: Oak Bay plans to apply for provincial cash to further deer contraception plan

RELATED: Oak Bay scores provincial funds to count deer

The last 18 months have been spent on the first phase of the project, tracking the movements of 20 does through GPS collars and identifying deer through a camera trap survey to aid the team with density and population estimates by photographing not just the collared deer but all deer that pass by.

The information collected give the municipality a better understanding of deer densities, range, population dynamics and dispersal rates and inform future management decisions.

Mayor Nils Jensen is currently waiting to hear back from the council of the Songhees Nation.

Discussions continue with the province.

More to come …

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lower Mainland activists to hold anti-SOGI rally at B.C. legislature
Next story
Potential replacements for Phoenix pay system to start testing soon: Brison

Just Posted

Permit delay could put birth control plan on hold for Oak Bay deer

UWSS has just days to move forward or plan postponed for a year

Cook Street Marketplace closing after 32 years

Owner John de Jong says it’s time to pursue his love of music

Social media attack ads a ‘distraction from democracy’ says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps

‘Elections are won on the doorstep. Elections are not won on Facebook,’ says incumbent mayor

Esquimalt votes for pay hike for incoming council

Mayor’s salary jumps 16 per cent, councillors by 10 per cent

Saanich endorses plan for food production on Panama Flats

Coun. Dean Murdock wants next council to follow through on idea

United Way asks Victoria to share local love

2018 campaign aims to raise another $5M

Around the BCHL: Nanaimo Clippers acquire defenceman from Langley Rivermen

Around the BCHL is a look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

B.C. co-op develops tech to help prevent ODs, especially for alone users

Brave Technology has been awarded $200,000 in the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge

Potential replacements for Phoenix pay system to start testing soon: Brison

Testing of prototypes to replace troubled federal pay system will begin within weeks

Recent jump in U.S. butter imports? All smooth, says Canadian dairy farmers

U.S. farmers recently enjoyed extra access to the Canadian market

Nanaimo’s Tilray Inc. briefly the world’s largest cannabis company

The company, only listed in the US, nearly reached $300 in afternoon trading on Wednesday

Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart released from prison

Smart was 14 years old when she was snatched from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 by street preacher Brian David Mitchell

New York books editor out after backlash over Jian Ghomeshi essay

Ian Buruma, who was appointed as editor of the New York Review of Books in late 2017, no longer works for the publication

B.C. couple plans sustainable, zero-waste life in the Shuswap

Plan includes building a tiny house before the snow flies

Most Read