Fort Royal Pharmacy in the 1900-block of Richmond Road was robbed Wednesday morning. (Google street view).

Pharmacy robbed on Richmond Road

Police say suspect was targeting drugs available at location

Victoria police say a man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a pharmacy was robbed in the 1900-block of Richmond Road.

Traffic section officers were in the area when the robbery call came in just after 9 a.m. and were able to arrive within two minutes. Investigation is underway, but it is believed that the suspect targeted drugs available at the pharmacy.

No weapons were used and no one was injured in the incident.

Police say one man remains in custody.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously you can also call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

